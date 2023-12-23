Lifestyle

Has Busan Ever Had a White Christmas?

By Haps Staff

Has Busan ever had a White Christmas? The answer may surprise you.

Busan has witnessed a snow-free Christmas for 21 years, following a rare occurrence of snowfall from 2000 to 2002.

This year, there’s a possibility for a change, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Korea Meteorological Administration presented its findings suggesting a likelihood of snow in the western region, south of Chungcheong, and the central region due to the passage of one or two troughs in the upper atmosphere on the 24th and 25th.

The forecast for Busan indicates cloudy weather on Christmas Eve and clear skies on Christmas Day. However, with the minimum temperature expected to dip below freezing, there remains a possibility of snow if the atmosphere is not too dry.

Looking back, snow fell on Christmas Day for three consecutive years until 2002. On Christmas Day in 2002, Busan experienced an unusually high snowfall of 2.2 cm.

Despite Busan’s topographical characteristics and generally warm temperatures, the recent snowfall on the 19th and 20th, driven by snow clouds from the West Sea, indicates there is a potential for snow in the Busan area during the upcoming cold wave on Christmas.

The ongoing severe cold is resulting from cold air near the Bering Sea flowing into the Korean Peninsula.

The pressure ridge east of the Ural Mountains has created a diagonal cold axis from southwest to northeast, contributing to the anticipated coldest weather of the winter in Busan, with a low temperature of -8’C on the 22nd.

Have You Ever Wondered Why it Rarely Snows in Busan? Here's Why.

