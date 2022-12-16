Has the 5G Rollout in Korea Been Successful?

The initial rollout of 5G wireless technology in 2019 in Korea was a success, and the country was recognized as a world leader in 5G coverage. However, in more recent times, things have slowed down, and this is mainly due to there not being enough demand for 5G.

What is 5G?

5G is the fifth generation of wireless mobile phone cellular networks, and it’s capable of speeds up to around 100x times faster than the current fourth generation (4G) network. Its main benefits for businesses and people will be reduced latency (down to pretty much zero), increased connectivity speeds, a much broader network capacity, and a far more seamless and smoother user experience. It’s also more efficient and reliable than 4G.

5G brings with it the potential for new technology and services and opportunities for things like smart cities, advanced robotics, and better driverless cars. Some of the things a 5G-ready mobile user can benefit from are the ability to handle multiple downloads at once and at lightning speed.

How has the 5G rollout been in South Korea?

South Korea was the first country in the world to launch a 5G wireless network back in 2019. The launch brought in an exciting new age of wireless technology coverage and a huge transformation in the evolution of how we send and receive data. It was initially a great success, but just three years on from the launch of 5G, certain promises have been left unfulfilled.

According to figures, just under half of the South Korean population (around 45%) is connected to the 5G network. However, it’s still one of the highest rates in the world today. Connections speeds were improved around fivefold compared to 4G, but only after huge investments of around $20 billion were spent to roll out the technology.

The major telecommunications companies in Korea have been reluctant to invest even more money because there is still very little demand for better 5G speeds. It’s estimated that a further $370 billion is still required to boost speeds to around 20x times faster than current speeds. Users are still happy with today’s 5G speeds to carry out day-to-day chores and either play their favorite games or watch their favorite shows with the current 5G wireless technology speeds. Also, major app developers still haven’t released sufficient autonomous driving apps that would rely on 5G connections.

Will 5G continue to improve in South Korea?

There are around 250,000 5G base stations around the country, but less than 5% of these are able to cope with super fast 5G speeds. It has been said that even more base stations will need to be installed per square mile to handle the faster speeds, but companies just aren’t currently willing to splash out more money for them.

For the time being, things seem to have stagnated in Korea, but further 5G rollout will no doubt start ramping up over the coming two or three years as demand gradually increases, albeit at a relatively slow rate.