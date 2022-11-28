Have Fun at the Busan City Hall Future Playground

The city of Busan is operating various programs to develop children’s imagination and creativity at Busan City Hall.

‘In and out of Busan City Hall’ is a new concept playground that combines cutting-edge technology and culture, located in the lobby on the first floor of the city hall (992㎡), and is a future-oriented children’s complex cultural space where children and parents can enjoy together.

Programs run in December include a ‘Block Coding Entry’, which develops thinking skills through understanding block coding algorithms, ‘Storytelling & Activities’, where you can easily learn English through stories of various topics by playing games and songs with native teachers, and a Virtual ‘3D Fairy Tale Experience’ to experience fairy tales in the real world.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis from November 23 through the Busan City Hall website, and depending on the program, children from 4 years old to 5th graders in elementary school can participate.

All programs are free of charge.

‘In and out of Busan City Hall’ is open all year round except for holidays, and the operating hours are from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on weekdays and from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on weekends.

In December, various Christmas events will be held so that children and parents can enjoy themselves together during the vacation.