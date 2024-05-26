Busan is launching the “Healing Garden Walking” experience program at the Nakdong River Garden, running from May 31 to October 31.

This program, designed to enhance physical and mental health while promoting citizen engagement with garden culture, will be held on the first and third Friday of each month, totaling ten sessions.

Participants will walk through the Nakdong River Garden with a garden guide, exploring various plants and engaging in activities like warm-up exercises, appreciating lotus flowers and water lilies, learning about reeds and silver grass, and walking on health and acupressure paths. Each session will cover approximately 2.4 kilometers and last around two hours.

The program is free and open to all interested adults. Registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 20 participants per session.

Applications can be made through the city’s integrated reservation system starting the Monday before each program week. For more details and to register, visit reserve.busan.go.kr/exprn.