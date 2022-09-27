Healing in the Forest and Enjoy the Sancheong Oriental Herb Festival This Weekend

Sancheong-gun announced on the 27th that it would open and operate the ‘Healing Forest’ in Donguibogamchon, Geumseo-myeon, on the 30th.

The ‘Sancheong Healing Forest’ was created as a forest healing center and a healing forest path by investing 5 billion won on a 55-hectare site from 2016 to 2021.

Located at the top of Donguibogam Village, it is considered the best place to do a forest healing program.

In particular, a synergy effect is expected with Donguibogam Village, which is positioned as the best healing mecca in Korea.

The Healing Center, built in the forest, is equipped with a health measurement room, a healing experience room, and a lecture room to help visitors rest and recover their health.

The opening is scheduled to coincide with the 22nd Sancheong Oriental Herb Festival, which starts on the 30th, and it is expected to achieve the effect of one stone and two birds, where you can enjoy the festival and heal in the forest.

To apply for the Healing Forest-related program, make a reservation in advance on the Sancheong Healing Forest website.

The duration of the program is from 2 hours to 2 hours and 30 minutes, and it is operated free of charge until this year.

Previously, Sancheong-gun had a trial run of a healing program in June and July in order to provide a high-quality healing program.

They focused on improving the quality of the program by collecting opinions by conducting a survey on participants’ satisfaction with use and improvement points.

Donguibogamchon, where the 2023 World Traditional Medicine and Anti-Aging Expo will be held, is operating various programs such as the Sancheong Wellness and Health Tour as well as building infrastructure such as the opening of the suspension healing bridge.