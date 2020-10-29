Health Authorities Concerned About Covid Spread at Halloween Events in Busan

Health authorities are on the edge as D-day for Halloween parties in Busan which may potentially be a hotspot for cluster infection of COVID-19.

According to the city of Busan, a Halloween party will be held at clubs in the Busan area, as well as at hotels and pubs where many young people gather in Seomyeon and Haeundae.

One particular club in Busanjin-gu is said to be providing free Halloween makeup service and alcohol during the weekend.

At another hotel in Haeundae-gu, a costume play event and club parties are due to be held over the weekend.

Accordingly, the city of Busan plans to intensively inspect these establishments for quarantine regulations on the 30th and 31st. The city has also classified Busanjin-gu Seomyeon Youth Street as a ‘critical inspection area’ and plans to cooperate with the gu-office, food and drug administration, and the police for the joint inspection.

The city said it will be inspecting the facilities with the principle of zero tolerance (one strikeout system) against businesses that violate the quarantine rules where penalties will include a 7-day ban on gathering.