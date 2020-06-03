Health Authorities On Alert After Covid Patient Visits Busan With His Family

Health authorities have been on alert since they found a confirmed patient and his family from the greater capital area had visited various places in Busan over the weekend.

Busan city revealed today the movement routes of Anyang patient 36 from Gyeonggi Province and said that the patient in his 50s traveled to Busan with his wife, son, and daughter.

The wife, son, and daughter are awaiting test results and are known to have left their Anyang home on May 30th in a private car to visit Gamcheon Culture Village, Gukje Market, Haeundae, and Songjeong, among other places.

Details of the movement routes can be found on the BeFM website.