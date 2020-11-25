Health Authorities on Alert in Busan as 25 New Cases Reported Yesterday

Health authorities are on alert after Busan reported 25 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the second consecutive day with cases in the double digits.

The city’s cumulative caseload increased to 679 and 19 new cases were related to the Choyeon music rehearsal studio in Busanjin-gu.

As four of them work on the second floor of the Pyeonghwa market, health authorities have asked anyone who visited the second floor of the Pyeonghwa market in Beomcheon-dong between the 17th and 21st to get tested at a local health center.

The city is testing 86 students and staff at the Dongyang Elementary School which detected cases from its students.

Also, all contacts at the Choonryeol Elementary School and the Munhyeon Financial Complex have tested negative so far with three awaiting test results while close contacts were put in self-quarantine.

Of the other six cases confirmed today, four came from overseas, one was a contact of a Seoul patient and one had an unknown infection route.

In relation to the Choyeon music rehearsal studio in Busanjin-gu, 38 cases have been found in Busan alone.

In just four days since the first patient was confirmed on the 21st, 37 others have been confirmed, spreading quickly among the local community.

Health authorities believe the facility was highly vulnerable to the virus spreading as it was a small studio in a basement and visitors engaged in activities that produced large amounts of saliva, sometimes without wearing a mask.

15 people from other music rehearsal studios in Busan who participated in the Jang-gu exam in Ulsan all tested negative for COVID-19.

Confirmed cases linked to this Ulsan Janggu Exam from other regions include sisx from Ulsan and one each from Seoul, Daegu, and Jinju.

Gyeongnam Province Sees 46 New Cases

Changwon and Jinju yesterday, sparking alarm in the province as it was the largest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

Authorities are considering raising the social distancing level to 1.5 around the province and level 2 for Changwon and Jinju.