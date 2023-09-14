Lifestyle

HeartConnect.io Presents: MBTI Matchmaking Event at Cafewith in Busan

By Haps Staff

HeartConnect.io is pleased to announce an MBTI matchmaking event at Cafewith in Busan this Saturday.

This event aims to provide a relaxed and enjoyable environment for like-minded individuals to connect and potentially form meaningful relationships.

The event will take place at Cafewith, a popular venue known for its cozy atmosphere, welcoming ambiance and community led events. Attendees can look forward to an evening of fun conversations and the opportunity to meet others who share similar interests and personality traits.

HeartConnect.io recognizes the importance of MBTI self-awareness in building authentic connections. By embracing participants’ unique personality types, the event aims to facilitate conversations and interactions that have the potential to lead to meaningful relationships.

The event is open to both individuals seeking romantic connections and those interested in expanding their social circles. 

“We wanted to create an event that allows individuals to connect on a deeper level based on their personality types,” said Paul Conversy, founder of HeartConnect.io. “By bringing together like-minded individuals in an enjoyable environment, we hope to foster meaningful connections and potential love interests.”

To RSVP

www.meetup.com/heartconnect

The event takes place from 6 pm until 8 pm

Cafewithculture

Busan, Nam-gu, 대연제3동 Yongso-ro 19beon-gil, 15 2층

Haps Staff


