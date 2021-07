Amid six straight days of the heatwave warning issued in Busan, 119 emergency reports on heat strokes and health-related illnesses continue.

On the 12th, a man in his 70s, who was removing weeds in Gijang-gun, collapsed due to the heat and was taken to a hospital.

On the same day, a man in his 60s also collapsed while hiking in Haeundae-gu and was taken to the hospital on a rescue helicopter.

The Busan Fire Department decided to conduct heatwave response emergency activities until September 30.