Heat Wave to Continue Into Next Week

By BeFM News

A heat wave warning has continued for the eighth day in Busan, as the city continues to face sweltering hot weather.

According to the Busan Meteorological Administration, as of 1:30 pm yesterday, Geumjeong District experienced the hottest temperature at 36’C, with 35.9’C in Dongnae District seeing 35.9’C degrees and Buk-gu District seeing 35.6’C.

The tropical night phenomenon, where the temperatures stay above 25’C C overnight, also continued for the 10th day.

The Meteorological Administration said it will continue to be hot for the time being, as sensible temperatures will rise to around 35’C amid strong sunlight and high humidity, and asked for extra attention to one’s health.

