Starting tomorrow, the district heating rates in Haeundae Green City will increase by 15%.

This hike translates to an additional 1,255 won per 100Mcal, raising the average monthly heating bill by approximately 6,000 won per household.

The increase is attributed to the rising costs of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a major fuel for district heating, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

LNG prices have surged by 76% from January 2021 to July 2023.