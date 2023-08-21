Heatwave and Tropical Nights Return to Busan

A heatwave warning was issued for Busan as of 10 am yesterday morning, amid high temperatures.

The warning comes just 25 days after the last heatwave warning was lifted on July 28th due to Typhoon Khanun.

Intense heat was felt across the Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang regions, with apparent temperatures reaching 33-35’C yesterday.

Although rain is expected in Busan on Wednesday, the heatwave is forecasted to continue.

In addition, the tropical night phenomenon, where temperatures remain above 25’C overnight, was recorded for three days straight since the 18th.