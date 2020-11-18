NewsBusan News

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected Around Busan Region Today

Haps Staff

Strong winds and heavy rains are predicted around Busan and the southeastern Korean region today.

According to the Busan Meteorological Administration, low pressure is expected to pass through the Gyeongnam, Busan, and Ulsan region bringing up to 30mm-80mm of rain.

Rain is expected to begin overnight, with thunder and lightning and strong wind gusts of up to 10 to 14 meters per second.

The unseasonably warm weather is expected to begin to cool off after the storm with temperatures dropping by about 5’C in the evening from yesterday’s high of 21’C.

Travel

