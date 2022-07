Heavy rains and strong winds have been predicted for the next two days in the Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam regions.

Between 30-100mm of rain beginning at about 3 a.m. today and lasting until 6 a.m. on Tuesday have been predicted by the Busan Meteorological Administration.

There is also the possibility of up to 150mm in some coastal areas.

In addition, strong winds of up to 55 km/hr are predicted in the Busan and Gyeongnam region.