Heavy Rain Expected Until Tomorrow in Busan, Gyeongnam Region

The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration said starting this morning, Busan is forecast to see heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning.

Between 50 and 100 mm of precipitation is forecast tomorrow and to stop by Sunday.

The weather agency has asked to be cautious of rain-related damage, such as flooding in lowlands and agricultural lands, as well as landslides, and embankment collapses, as the soil has weakened from recent heavy rains.

It also warned of accidents in valleys and camping grounds as the heavy rain nationwide could suddenly raise water levels.

Expect a morning low of 25’C in Busan today with highs of 27’C.

