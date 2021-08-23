Heavy Rain Predicted Tonight as Typhoon Omais to Hit Busan and Southern Region

Heavy rains and are expected to hit the Busan and southern regions tonight as Typhoon Omais makes landfall accompanied by strong winds, lightning, and thunder.

The Busan Meteorological Administration said that between 100mm-300mm of rain is expected to fall with some areas reaching up to 400mm.

The 12th typhoon of the season, Omais is developing into a very strong typhoon and is expected to reach Busan around midnight and have its highest intensity until about 6 a.m. and last until tomorrow afternoon.

Heavy rains of up to 70mm/hr are expected with winds in access of 30 m/s or 108km/hr according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.

Flash floods and landslide warnings are likely to go into effect later in the day.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Monday that the typhoon is expected to pass through waters near Jeju at night and make landfall on the southern coast around 12 a.m. Tuesday according to KBS World News.

