Image: Busan Police Agency
NewsBusan News

Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Cause Havoc in Busan

BeFM News

Due to heavy rain coupled with strong gusts of wind, buildings and facilities in Busan suffered varying degrees of damages including wall collapses and outer wall coverings falling off.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency and the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, at 10:53 a.m. yesterday morning, 2.5 meters of a wall of a temple in Dongnae-gu fell over.

Not long after at 11:08 a.m. the basement of an apartment building in Buk-gu, Busan was reportedly flooded and 119 were dispatched to help with drainage.

At 11:05 a.m., a tree fell in Beomjeon-dong, Busanjin-gu, and reports were also received that a tree flew and landed on a balcony in Buk-gu, Busan.

Earlier, there was a power outage cutting off electricity to three apartments in Suyeong-gu, as well as surrounding streetlights and traffic lights.

Traffic was also under control in six places in Busan including bridges Sewol Bridge, Saebyoung Bridge, Yeonan Bridge, Suyeon Bridge and the access road to Hwamyeong Ecological park and Youngrak underpass and all walking paths on Suyeong River and Oncheoncheon Stream were closed.

The outer wall tiles of an officetel building in Jung District were damaged and about 2.5 meters of a wall at a temple collapsed in Dongnae District.

As of 1 pm yesterday, authorities had received 15 cases of damages from the rain and wind.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
23.1 ° C
23.1 °
23.1 °
98 %
4kmh
100 %
Tue
24 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 