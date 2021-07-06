Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Cause Havoc in Busan

Due to heavy rain coupled with strong gusts of wind, buildings and facilities in Busan suffered varying degrees of damages including wall collapses and outer wall coverings falling off.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency and the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, at 10:53 a.m. yesterday morning, 2.5 meters of a wall of a temple in Dongnae-gu fell over.

Not long after at 11:08 a.m. the basement of an apartment building in Buk-gu, Busan was reportedly flooded and 119 were dispatched to help with drainage.

At 11:05 a.m., a tree fell in Beomjeon-dong, Busanjin-gu, and reports were also received that a tree flew and landed on a balcony in Buk-gu, Busan.

Earlier, there was a power outage cutting off electricity to three apartments in Suyeong-gu, as well as surrounding streetlights and traffic lights.

Traffic was also under control in six places in Busan including bridges Sewol Bridge, Saebyoung Bridge, Yeonan Bridge, Suyeon Bridge and the access road to Hwamyeong Ecological park and Youngrak underpass and all walking paths on Suyeong River and Oncheoncheon Stream were closed.

As of 1 pm yesterday, authorities had received 15 cases of damages from the rain and wind.