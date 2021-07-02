NewsBusan News

Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend in Busan as Monsoon Season Gets Underway

BeFM News

Due to the influence of the monsoon rain front, 50 to 100 mm of rain is forecast from this afternoon until Sunday afternoon.

The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration said rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, and strong winds are expected on Sunday morning, starting from the early hours.

The monsoon rain is forecast to continue all throughout next week.

In preparation for the rain, the city of Busan will begin a full-scale response system, such as strengthening surveillance activities in disaster-prone areas, ahead of the upcoming monsoon season starting this weekend.

It also dispatched administrative support officials to inspect 343 natural disaster-prone areas and steep slopes in 205 eup, myeon, and dong areas.

The city’s natural disaster department and gu/gun-related departments will immediately enter the pre-preparation stage to operate the disaster safety countermeasure headquarters as soon as the special advisory is announced.

 

