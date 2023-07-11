Heavy Rains Cause Havoc in Busan

Amid a heavy rain advisory put in place at 4 pm yesterday, strong localized rain poured down in Busan causing havoc on city streets.

According to the Busan Meteorological Administration, the atmosphere has been very unstable, and strong rains temporarily fell in small areas. Another 30 to 80 mm of heavy rain per hour is forecasted to fall until this morning.

As of 5 pm yesterday, the hourly accumulated rainfall was recorded at 112mm in Haeundae-gu, resulting in road closures in various areas of the city including Suyeong-gu and Nam-gu.

According to local media reports, Busan experienced severe flooding as Hakjangcheon Stream in Sasang-gu overflowed due to heavy rain, resulting in three people being swept away and one person reported missing.

The incident occurred after a heavy rain warning was issued, causing widespread damage throughout the city, including reports of flooding and manhole backflow.

The Busan Sasang Police Station confirmed that the stream overflowed at 3:39 pm, with three individuals, including a woman in her 60s, being carried away by the fast-flowing water.

One person managed to escape, while another was rescued. Search and rescue efforts were initiated to locate the missing woman.

Several underpasses and bridges in Busan, such as Choryang 1 and 2 underpasses, Busanjin underpass, Sebyeonggyo Bridge, Yeonangyo Bridge, and Suyeonggyo Bridge, were affected, leading to traffic restrictions.

The situation gradually improved as control measures were implemented, and by 5 pm, restrictions at the Centum City intersection were lifted.