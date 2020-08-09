Image: Korean Meteorological Administration
Heavy Rains Expected Again in Busan, Gyeongnam as Typhoon Jangmi Expected to Hit Busan Today

Haps Staff

Typhoon Jangmi is expected to affect the Korean peninsula today, with heavy rains once again expected to hit the Busan and Gyeongnam region.

The fifth typhoon of the season, Jangmi means “rose” in Korean and is the first to typhoon to affect the peninsula this year.

The Busan Meteorological Association is predicting between 100mm to 200mm of rain hitting the city with some areas in Gyeongnam province and Jirisan Mountain area to get upwards of 300mm.

Strong winds of up to 10 to 20 meters per second are also predicted with a maximum speed of 25 meters per second.

Although the typhoon is categorized as low, flood warnings are in place with landslide warnings also in effect due to the heavy rains that have hit the peninsula over the weekend.

There were 55 landslides that occurred on Saturday in Busan, and warnings have been issued in 24 spots around the city.

The typhoon is expected to affect the Jeju region in the morning while affecting the Busan region around 3 p.m. today.

Airports in the region are on alert, while Busan Port and Gamcheon Port have closed in preparation of the storm.

Hotel Nongshim Hosting “Awesome Autumn and Wine Party” This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is hosting an "Awesome Autumn and Wine Party" this Friday at its first floor Italian restaurant Ristorante.
Read more

Johnny Rockets August Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Seven Restaurants Warned For Not Having Staff Wear Masks in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Seven restaurants were warned for not having its workers wear masks in a recent inspection by the city.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For August at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

