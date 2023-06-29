Heavy Rains Expected in Busan, Ulsan, Gyeongnam Region From Today

Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam are bracing for another round of heavy rain, known as a ‘water bomb,’ from the night of the 29th to the 30th. The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that the monsoon rain will persist until the 1st of the following month.

A congestion front accompanied by a low pressure system is forecasted to move from inland China towards the central region on the 29th, bringing rain. The front is expected to gradually shift southward, resulting in rainfall across the southern regions.

Significant rainfall is anticipated in Bu-Ul-Gyeong from the late afternoon of the 29th to the 30th.

Busan is expected to receive 50-120mm of precipitation during this period, with some areas in western Gyeongnam experiencing over 150mm. The rainy conditions are projected to last until July 1st.

Similar to the heavy rain on the night of the 27th to the early morning of the 28th in the Buulgyeong area, this upcoming rainfall is expected to be intense. During the heaviest downpours, precipitation rates could reach 20-50mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind due to atmospheric instability.

Residents should anticipate continuous rain due to the influence of the congestion front.

The rain is predicted to cease on the 2nd of July and resume on the 3rd.

During this period, temperatures are expected to rise in the central region, increasing the likelihood of heat wave warnings. However, the unstable atmospheric conditions could still result in scattered showers. On the 4th, monsoon rain is expected to affect the entire country due to the development of low pressure along the congestion front.