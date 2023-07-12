Heavy Rains Expected in the Southeast Region Until the 17th

Heavy rain and monsoon conditions are expected to persist in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam, with more than 100mm of daily accumulated precipitation.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecasted continuous rainfall until the 17th.

On the 11th, Busan experienced 125mm of rain from midnight to 9 am. Around 4 pm, heavy rain at rates of 75mm per hour in Haeundae-gu and 54mm per hour in Busanjin-gu, Busan was recorded. Initially, rain was predicted for the central region, but strong cloud belts developed across the country, resulting in heavy rainfall.

The forecast indicates that monsoon rain will persist on the 13th and 14th. As a low-pressure system develops near the Shandong Peninsula in China, the congested front will move northeast towards North Korea, bringing widespread rain across Korea.

The central region is expected to experience heavy rainfall during this period, with precipitation ranging from 50 to 150mm in the Bu-ul-gyeong area. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain at rates of 30 to 80mm per hour are also possible.

The Korea Meteorological Administration anticipates that the rainy conditions will continue in the Bu-ul-gyeong area until the 17th, influenced by the congested front even after the weekend on the 15th.