Heavy Rains Left Over 2,100 Potholes in Busan

Busan roads have suffered extensive damage due to the extensive rainy season.

Reports last week showed that cars suffered damage due to a large number of potholes, including last week when the front wheel of a car fell into a meter wide and a meter deep sinkhole in Gupyeong-dong, Saha-gu.

Also last week, a 4-meter long-and one-meter wide pothole formed at the halfway point of Suyeong bridge and the district office carried out emergency repairs.

Since the heavy rains on the 23rd of last month, there have been 2,170 potholes discovered around the city according to local officials.