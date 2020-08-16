NewsBusan News

Heavy Rains Left Over 2,100 Potholes in Busan

BeFM News

Busan roads have suffered extensive damage due to the extensive rainy season.

Reports last week showed that cars suffered damage due to a large number of potholes, including last week when the front wheel of a car fell into a meter wide and a meter deep sinkhole in Gupyeong-dong, Saha-gu.

Also last week, a 4-meter long-and one-meter wide pothole formed at the halfway point of Suyeong bridge and the district office carried out emergency repairs.

Since the heavy rains on the 23rd of last month, there have been 2,170 potholes discovered around the city according to local officials.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Social Distancing Measures Increased to Level 2 in Busan From Today

BeFM News -
Social distancing measures in Busan city will be increased by one notch to Level 2 in the three-tier system for two weeks starting today.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Provide Beach Information Via its YouTube Channel

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will provide various relative information at major beaches every morning for the first time in the country.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan to Have Intensive Quarantine Inspections this Holiday Weekend

BeFM News -
The city of Busan decided to devote all efforts to quarantine due to concerns on COVID19 infection spread during the Liberation Day holiday.
Read more
Busan News

15 People Rescued at Haeundae Beach Due to Summer’s First Rip Current

BeFM News -
15 people were rescued on Haeundae beach yesterday afternoon due to the season’s first rip current.
Read more
Busan News

Traffic Deaths Decrease Over 30% In Busan

BeFM News -
The number of deaths in traffic accidents in Busan has decreased by more than 30% in the last three years.
Read more
News

South Korea’s Rainy Season Now Longest on Record

BeFM News -
South Korea's annual rainy season has continued for 49 days now, the longest on record, and is poised to set a fresh record as more rains are forecast to pour down until mid-August.
Read more

The Latest

Heavy Rains Left Over 2,100 Potholes in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan roads have suffered extensive damage due to the extensive rainy season. 
Read more

Social Distancing Measures Increased to Level 2 in Busan From Today

Busan News BeFM News -
Social distancing measures in Busan city will be increased by one notch to Level 2 in the three-tier system for two weeks starting today.
Read more

F1963 Music Festa

Events Haps Staff -
Enjoy an afternoon of music for free this weekend at F1963 Square in Mangmi-dong.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: August 17 – August 23

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Sacheon Airshow Canceled This Year

Travel Haps Staff -
The Sacheon Airshow scheduled for October in Gyeongnam province has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

전국최초! 해수욕장 정보 매일 제공 “오늘 해수욕장 어때?”

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 전국 최초로 주요 해수욕장의 정보를 매일 오전 제공한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
26.3 ° C
26.3 °
26.3 °
82 %
3.5kmh
42 %
Sun
26 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
32 °
Thu
32 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Cold Summer Noodles at Gukje Milmyeon

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Located near Busan National University of Education, Gukje Milmyeon often features a line of folks waiting to get inside. It's worth the wait.
Read more

Learn to Cook Southeast Asian Dishes this Summer at the ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
The ASEAN Culture House is continuing its Easy Access program with its latest series of cooking classes that are running until September 27.
Read more

11 Employees at a Lotteria in Seoul Test Positive for Coronavirus

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
At least 11 employees at a local fast-food franchise have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak.
Read more

Busan Bites: Pohang Hoeghwan

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Specializing in soups made with halfbeak fish and stingray, Pohang Hoeghwan is unique in its preparation of soup.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea