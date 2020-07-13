Image: Busan Fire Department
Heavy Rains Once Again Pound Busan Causing Lots of Damage

BeFM News

Just a few days after 200mm of torrential rains hit the city, Busan recorded more than 120 millimeters, flooding roads and collapsing empty houses and walls yesterday.

Geumjeong-gu has recorded 127mm of rain, with 123.5 mm in Gijang and 110.5 mm in Haeundae.

Here’s a look at some of the damage that happened around the city:

— The underpasses of Yeonan, Saeyeong and Suyeon bridges were restricted.

— The road in front of Gijang Marine Water Purification Center was blocked as well as the roads near Sewol Bridge and Deokcheon Drainage Center after they flooded.

— A section of the Gijang-eupseong Fortress under restoration has also severely collapsed

— A retaining wall collapsed in Ilgwang-myeon, toppling a telephone pole

— An empty house near Eunseong Church in Nambumin-dong, Seo-gu collapsed early yesterday morning. There were no casualties and the firefighters at the scene had cut off the gas as part of a safety procedure.

— At 9:23 pm Sunday night, roadside trees by the exit of Mandeok 1 Tunnel in Buk-gu collapsed, and subsequently, at 9:30 pm, a localized flood was reported at the four-way intersection in Jungang-dong, Jung-gu.

— At 11:54 p.m. Sunday night, a thick tree branch had broken off and blocked a road, having the police on the site to remove the branches.

— A sidewalk block in the alley of Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu collapsed causing extensive road damage

Image: Busan Police Agency

blank
