Heineken Lounge at Gimhae International Airport

For passengers looking for a cheeky drink before their flight, a Heineken Lounge has been operating at Gimhae International Airport’s departure area after customs.

Located on the third floor opposite the duty-free shops, it offers a variety of bottled or draft beer as well as pub snacks.

They have four kinds of draft beer — Heineken, Heineken Silver Draft, Tiger, and Edelweiss which come in 384ml glasses and range from 8,000 won to 9,500 won.

Heineken and Tiger Lemon are also offered in cans for 6,000 won.

Food options include Cheese Nachos, Buffalo Chicken, Grilled Potatoes, Pepperoni Pizza, a Dry Snacks Set, Black Pepper Chicken Drumsticks, and a Sausage Set which range from 5,000 won to 17,000 won.

Four combination sets are also available for purchase.

