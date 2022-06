The Busan Metropolitan Library in Sasang-gu is holding an exhibition by artist Jung Yeon-hee through July 17.

Event Information

Period: June 17-July 17, 2022

Venue: Busan Metropolitan Library

33 Sasang-ro 310beon-gil, Sasang-gu, Busan

Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Closed every Monday and national holidays)

Free admission

Website: library.busan.go.kr (Korean)