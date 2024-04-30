The “Hello, Busan!” Baby Shark Busan Festival 2024 will be held at Hialeah Grass Square in Busan Citizens’ Park from May 4th to May 6th.

This festival is planned as part of the “Baby Shark’s Hometown Project,” a follow-up project to the agreement signed between the City of Busan and the global family entertainment company, Pinkfong Company, in 2022, aimed at expanding local tourism content.

The festival will feature a large Baby Shark air balloon photo zone and various event zones with the theme “May, Family Month: The Baby Shark Family Gathers in the Sea of the World!”

A giant Baby Shark air balloon reaching 13 meters in height will welcome children and families.