“Hello Robot” Exhibition Underway at the Busan National Science Museum

Visitors can experience advanced robots and artificial intelligence technology and learn about life in the future.
Advance reservations must be made through the Busan National Science Museum’s official website.
Event Information
Period: June 22-August 29, 2021
Venue: Busan National Science Museum
Hours of Operation: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Tickets: 5,000 won for adults and students, 2,000 won for children
Website
Directions:
Metro Line 2 Jangsan Station (Exit 5 or 7) → Transfer to Bus No. 185 → Get off at Busan National Science Museum Bus Stop
Donghae Line OSIRIA Station → Transfer to Bus No. 185 → Get off at Busan National Science Museum Bus Stop