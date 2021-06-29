Image: Busan National Science Museum
“Hello Robot” Exhibition Underway at the Busan National Science Museum

Haps Staff

Visitors can experience advanced robots and artificial intelligence technology and learn about life in the future.

Advance reservations must be made through the Busan National Science Museum’s official website.

Period: June 22-August 29, 2021

Venue: Busan National Science Museum

Hours of Operation: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tickets: 5,000 won for adults and students, 2,000 won for children

Directions:

Metro Line 2 Jangsan Station (Exit 5 or 7) → Transfer to Bus No. 185 → Get off at Busan National Science Museum Bus Stop

Donghae Line OSIRIA Station → Transfer to Bus No. 185 → Get off at Busan National Science Museum Bus Stop

