Helpful Tax Tips for Foreigners Filing Taxes in Korea

With tax season once again upon us, here are a few tips from the National Tax Service (NTS) to help file your taxes in Korea.
Tips on Filing Taxes from the NTS
How to use the support services for foreigners’ year-end tax settlement
Help desk for foreigners (phone), on-line consulting
1588-0560 (English only)
Website > Help Desk > Q&A
Easy Guide for Foreigners’ Year-End Tax Settlement
Website > Resources > Publication > 2020 Easy Guide for Foreigners’ Year-end Tax Settlement
Automatic calculation program for year-end tax settlement (English)
Website > Help Desk > Quick Viewer Service > Automatic Calculation Service for Year-end Tax Settlement
Foreign-language manual for year-end tax settlement
Website > Resources > Publication >2020 Year-End Tax Settlement Manual for Foreigners (Korean, English, Chinese, Vietnamese)
National Tax Service’s YouTube Channel
Year-end tax settlement for foreign workers