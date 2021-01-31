Helpful Tax Tips for Foreigners Filing Taxes in Korea

Lifestyle

With tax season once again upon us, here are a few tips from the National Tax Service (NTS) to help file your taxes in Korea.

 Tips on Filing Taxes from the NTS

How to use the support services for foreigners’ year-end tax settlement

Help desk for foreigners (phone), on-line consulting

1588-0560 (English only)

Website > Help Desk > Q&A

Easy Guide for Foreigners’ Year-End Tax Settlement

Website > Resources > Publication > 2020 Easy Guide for Foreigners’ Year-end Tax Settlement

Automatic calculation program for year-end tax settlement (English)

Website > Help Desk > Quick Viewer Service > Automatic Calculation Service for Year-end Tax Settlement

Foreign-language manual for year-end tax settlement

Website > Resources > Publication >2020 Year-End Tax Settlement Manual for Foreigners (Korean, English, Chinese, Vietnamese)

National Tax Service’s YouTube Channel

Year-end tax settlement for foreign workers

YouTube – NTS

YouTube – Tips

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Travel

