Hera Launches New Eye and Lip Makeup Products for Spring

Amorepacific’s luxury beauty brand Hera will introduce new makeup products for the upcoming spring/summer (S/S) season.

New colors for the four-color eyeshadow ‘Quad Eye Color’ and the lip tint ‘Sensual Powder Matte Liquid’ will be released.

The newly introduced ‘Quad Eye Color’ is an eye shadow palette that contains four highly versatile and natural colors in one product, and introduces a total of three combinations.

Hera’s makeup artist and the Amorepacific research center worked together for a long time to come up with the optimal combination of four colors.

The particles, which are 15% smaller than the previous Hera product [i], adhere smoothly to the eye area, providing excellent durability and color development. By designing different formulations for each color, a variety of makeup can be created with one palette.

‘Sensual Powder Matte Liquid’ is a velvet-type lip tint that was released last year and gained popularity for its comfortable feel and excellent durability.

This year, reflecting the opinions of existing customers, three additional colors are introduced that are natural enough to be applied on the bare face and brighten the skin tone.

Hera will also reveal how to create a ‘neutral soft look’ using this new product.

An official from Hera said, “This year’s trend is light, natural, yet concise makeup with a point,” and added, “We propose four looks that anyone can apply regardless of skin tone or makeup skills and can create according to their mood.”

Hera’s new products, which will accompany the coming spring, will be pre-released on Kakao Talk Gift and will be available at Hera department stores nationwide, online Amore Mall, and Naver Smart Store from the 21st.