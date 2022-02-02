Image: Facebook/Bam Bam
Here’s How a K-pop Star Made Andrew Wiggins an Unlikely NBA All-Star Starter

Haps Staff

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors became a starter thanks to the help of K-pop star BamBam of Got7.

BamBam, 24, who is a native of Thailand and whose real name is Kunpimook Bhuwakal, teamed up with the Golden State Warriors social media and got his 9+ million followers on Twitter to help him get voted in as a starter.

On January 7th, BamBam plugged Wiggins on his social media account, the day that the fan’s votes counted as double.

The hashtag became the number one trending topic in Thailand and went viral around the K-pop world which helped Wiggins rise to third in the Western conference fan vote for forwards.

Wiggins, who had never even met BamBam before, said he will “never forget him”.

The Canadian native who will make his first All-Star appearance is averaging 19.4 points per game this season but was selected over considered more deserving players such as Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul.

Haps Staff
