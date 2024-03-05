Busan News

Here’s How Every University in Busan Fared This Year Filling Their Registration Quota

By Haps Staff

Ten out of the 15 four-year universities in Busan have achieved enrollment rates exceeding 95% for the 2024 academic year.

Among the universities assessed for the 2024 academic year enrollment rates in Busan, six institutions have surpassed the 99% mark.

Korea Maritime and Ocean University and Dong-A University have achieved rates of 99.9%, while Pukyong National University and Kyungsung University stand at 99.8%.

Pusan National University reached 99.75% and Busan National University of Education at 99.7%.

While Korea Maritime and Ocean University recorded an unprecedented 100.1% enrollment rate last year due to a tie among successful applicants, this year, one spot remains unfilled.

Other institutions such as Busan University of Foreign Studies (98.9%), Tongmyong University (98.3%), Dongeui University (97.91%), and Kosin University (95.41%) have also surpassed the 95% threshold in enrollment rates.

Additionally, Pusan Catholic University (94.4%), Inje University (94.1%), Youngsan University (93.9%), and Dongseo University (92.9%) have enrolled over 90% of new students.

The universities that introduced new specialized majors have notably experienced significant increases in their enrollment rates.

Particularly, Tongmyong University has shown remarkable progress, recording a 98.3% enrollment rate with 1,441 out of 1,466 students enrolling for this year’s new student recruitment. This marks a more than 10% increase from last year’s rate of 87.03%.

Silla University has recorded an enrollment rate of 87.0%, marking a 6.7% increase from the previous year at 80.3%.

The notable increase in Silla University’s enrollment rate can be attributed to heightened demand for admission in popular departments such as the only aviation college in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam, as well as the companion animal department.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

