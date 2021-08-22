Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until September 5th

As the city of Busan has extended its level 4 social level distancing for 14 more days starting from today, here is what you can expect if you’re heading out to eat.

At restaurants, dining service has been reduced until 9 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that.

Cafes are also allowed to open until 9 p.m.

Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 p.m. and eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited.

Street vendors are also only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

From 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., up to 4 people can meet, and from 6 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., up to 2 people are allowed to meet together, however, groups of 4 are allowed if two members are 14 days past their second vaccination.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new enforcement lasts until September 5th.

