Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan From Today

As the city of Busan has scaled back the “Living With Covid” phase from today, here is what you can expect if you’re heading out to eat.

At restaurants, dining service will still be allowed to resume 24-hour operations, however, proof of vaccination must be shown or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours.

A solo diner at a cafe or restaurant will be allowed to enter if they are unvaccinated and don’t have a PCR test.

Cafes are also allowed to open 24 hours as well as eating at convenience stores and street vendors.

Private gatherings are allowed up to 8 people including up to 1 person who has not been vaccinated are allowed.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new regulations will last until January 2 after which they will be reassessed.

