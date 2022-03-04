Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan From Today

As the rules for dining out have once again been changed as announced by the government, here is what you can expect if you’re heading out to eat.

Private gatherings are allowed up to 6 fully vaccinated people and those unvaccinated should dine alone or use take-out or delivery service.

Dining-in service at restaurants and cafes is allowed until 11 p.m.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The use of entry lists at restaurants remains discontinued.

The new regulations will last until March 20, 2022 after which they will be reassessed.

