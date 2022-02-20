Dine & Drink

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until March 13

As the city of Busan has extended its social distancing measures for three weeks, here is what you can expect if you’re heading out to eat.

Private gatherings are allowed up to 6 fully vaccinated people and those unvaccinated should dine alone or use take-out or delivery service.

Dining-in service at restaurants and cafes is allowed until 10 p.m.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

While continuing the vaccine pass system, the city will discontinue the use of entry lists at restaurants.

The new regulations will last until March 13, 2022 after which they will be reassessed.

