Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until February 6

As the city of Busan has extended its social distancing measures for three weeks, here is what you can expect if you’re heading out to eat.

Private gatherings are allowed up to 6 fully vaccinated people and those unvaccinated should dine alone or use take-out or delivery service.

Dining-in service at restaurants and cafes is allowed until 9 p.m.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new regulations will last until February 6, 2022 after which they will be reassessed.

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.