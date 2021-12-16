Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Tomorrow

As the city of Busan has halted the “Living With Covid” phase from tomorrow, here is what you can expect if you’re heading out to eat.

At restaurants, dining service has been allowed to resume 24-hour operations.

Cafes are also allowed to open 24 hours as well as eating at convenience stores and street vendors.

Private gatherings are allowed up to 4 fully vaccinated people and those unvaccinated should dine alone or use take-out or delivery service.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new regulations will last for until January 2, 2022 after which they will be reassessed.

