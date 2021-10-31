Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan From November 1st

As the city of Busan has entered the “Living With Covid” phase from today, here is what you can expect if you’re heading out to eat.

At restaurants, dining service has been allowed to resume 24-hour operations.

Cafes are also allowed to open 24 hours as well as eating at convenience stores and street vendors.

Private gatherings are allowed up to 12 people including up to 4 people who have not been vaccinated are allowed.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new regulations will last for six weeks after which they will be reassessed.

