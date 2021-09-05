Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until October 3

As the city of Busan has lowered its social level distancing to level 3 for one month starting from today, here is what you can expect if you’re heading out to eat.

At restaurants, dining service has been extended until 10 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that.

Cafes are also allowed to open until 10 p.m.

Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 p.m. and eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited.

Street vendors are also only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

Private gatherings are allowed up to 4 people, and up to 8 people including those who have completed vaccinations. In this case, up to 4 people who have not been vaccinated are allowed.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new enforcement lasts until October 3.

