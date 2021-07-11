Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until July 25th

As the city of Busan has raised up to level 2 social level distancing for 16 days from this past Saturday, dining rules around the city have also been changed.

At restaurants, dining service has been reduced until 10 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that.

Cafes are also allowed to open until 10 p.m.

Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 p.m. and eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited.

Street vendors are also only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

From 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., up to 8 people can meet, and from 6 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., up to 4 people are allowed to meet together.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new enforcement lasts until July 25th.

