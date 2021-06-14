Dine & Drink

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until July 4th

As the city of Busan has extended level 1.5 social level distancing for three more weeks from today, dining rules around the city have also been extended.

At restaurants, dining service has been extended for one hour until 12 a.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that.

Cafes are also allowed to open until 12 a.m.

Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past midnight until 5:00 a.m. the next day and eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited.

Street vendors are also only permitted take-out and delivery past midnight until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new enforcement lasts until July 4th.

