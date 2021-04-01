Dine & Drink

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 11th

Haps Staff

As the city of Busan returns to the third-highest social level distancing from noon today, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.

At restaurants, dining service must conclude by 10 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that.

Cafes are only allowed to open until 10 p.m.

Bars also must close at 10 p.m.

Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day and eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited.

Street vendors are also only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new enforcement lasts until April 11th.

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Samjin Amook

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Established in 1953, Busan's oldest fish cake establishment is Samjin Amook in Yeongdo.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Seoul Grabs Four Spots at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Awards

Haps Staff -
Four restaurants in Seoul ranked in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna in an online ceremony this year.
Read more
Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea Bringing Back the Filet-O-Fish

Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has announced that it is bringing back the Filet-O-Fish to its menus around the country.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Interview: From Busan to Singapore, Award-Winning Chef Sun Kim Talks Korean Cuisine Overseas

Jeff Liebsch -
Born in Busan, chef Sun Kim has taken the Singapore dining scene by storm with his unique culinary style at his award-winning restaurant, Meta.
Read more
Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea Holding Big Mac Promotion Until Sunday

Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea is offering a 30% discount on Big Macs at its stores in Korea until Sunday.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off Returns This Sunday

Haps Staff -
The 8th Annual Chili Cook-Off at HQ Gwangan returns for another year of fun and great food.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
54 %
9.3kmh
0 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 