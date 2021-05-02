Dine & Drink

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 23rd

Haps Staff

As the city of Busan has extended level two social level distancing for three more weeks from today, dining rules around the city have also been extended.

At restaurants, dining service must conclude by 10 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that.

Cafes are only allowed to open until 10 p.m.

Bars also must close at 10 p.m.

Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day and eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited.

Street vendors are also only permitted take-out and delivery past 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new enforcement lasts until April 11th.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

