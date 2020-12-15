Dine & Drink

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 28th

Haps Staff

As the city of Busan went up to the second-highest social level distancing yesterday, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.

At restaurants, dining service must conclude by 9 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that.

Cafes are only allowed takeout and delivery during their entire business hours.

Bars also must close at 9 p.m.

Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day and eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited.

Street vendors are also only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new enforcement lasts until December 28th.

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Stylish Izakaya Eats at Maeryo 36.5 in Kyungsung

Sia Lee -
A long time favorite izakaya in the heart of the Kyungsung University area, Maeryo 36.5 is a stylish, trendy dining and drinking spot offering delicious Japanese favorites.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Billed a Success in First Hybrid Exhibition

Haps Staff -
The 19th Seoul International Cafe Show, the first “hybrid” exhibition in Korea to combine the online and offline platforms, ended successfully on the 7th of November and made significant achievements.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Read more
Dine & Drink

After Almost a Year of Boycotts, Japanese Beer Imports Rising Again in Korea

BeFM News -
New data from the Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry showed South Korea's imports of Japanese beer spiked in October from a year earlier due to stepped-up marketing activities amid a weaker local boycott of goods from Japan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Outdoor Dining at Convenience Stores and Food Stalls Temporarily Banned After 9 p.m. From Today

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that it has temporarily banned dining outdoors at convenience stores, food stalls, and pojang macha's after 9 p.m. effective at midnight.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Haps Staff -
Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor "The Lounge" is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
Read more

The Latest

Tourists to South Korea Drops 83% in 2020

Travel Haps Staff -
Tourists to South Korea dropped to a 32-year low this year, as global travel was nearly wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

New Mobile Banking App Simplifies Overseas Money Transfers

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Hana Bank has stepped up its mobile banking for foreigners by launching a smartphone-based platform that enables domestic and overseas money transfers with fewer steps than ever.
Read more

What Level 2.5 Social Distancing Means in Busan

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The social distancing guidance level will be raised to Level 2.5 and include additional enhanced quarantine measures for the Busan area starting Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 00:00 until Monday, December 28, 2020.
Read more

온라인으로 만나는 동삼동패총전시관

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 시립박물관은 오늘(15일)부터 시립박물관 유튜브 채널과 동삼동패총전시관 홈페이지(museum.busan.go.kr/dongsam)를 통해 시민들에게 동영상 2종과 온라인 활동지를 무상 제공한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 28th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan went up to the second-highest social level distancing yesterday, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

Banks in Busan Shorten Their Operating Hours Until the 28th

Busan News Haps Staff -
Banks in Busan have shortened their operating hours by one hour until the 28th as Busan increased its social distancing to level 2.5.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-6 ° C
-6 °
-6 °
62 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Tue
-1 °
Wed
2 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
5 °

Dine & Drink

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 28th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan went up to the second-highest social level distancing yesterday, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Stylish Izakaya Eats at Maeryo 36.5 in Kyungsung

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite izakaya in the heart of the Kyungsung University area, Maeryo 36.5 is a stylish, trendy dining and drinking spot offering delicious Japanese favorites.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Billed a Success in First Hybrid Exhibition

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 19th Seoul International Cafe Show, the first “hybrid” exhibition in Korea to combine the online and offline platforms, ended successfully on the 7th of November and made significant achievements.
Read more

Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 