Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 28th

As the city of Busan went up to the second-highest social level distancing yesterday, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.

At restaurants, dining service must conclude by 9 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that.

Cafes are only allowed takeout and delivery during their entire business hours.

Bars also must close at 9 p.m.

Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day and eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited.

Street vendors are also only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new enforcement lasts until December 28th.

