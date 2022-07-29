Here’s What to Expect at This Year’s Busan Sea Festival

The city’s biggest summer event, the Busan Sea Festival, returns today for the first time in three years.

It will be held at Dadaepo, Haeundae, and Gwangalli Beach for nine days from July 30 to August 7.

It could not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19, and in 2021, unlike before, it was held as a non-face-to-face event.

Here’s what you can expect this year:

The opening ceremony will be held on July 30th at 7 pm on a special stage at Haeundae Beach, divided into Part 1 ‘Concert in Busan’ and Part 2, a ‘Night Pool Party’.

‘Concert to attract Busan’ is a concert wishing to host the 2030 Busan World Expo. The band ‘Kardi’, who appeared in the first promotional video of the competition for the 2030 Busan World Expo, and the female ballad duo Kyungseo and Yeji will perform.

The ‘Night Pool Party’, will feature hip-hop performances in an artificial pool. Giriboy, Kidmilly, Lilboy, Sokodomo, RellerMars, and Kundi Panda will appear in the performance, and the audience will all stand up and fill Haeundae Beach with the passion of hip-hop.

From July 31st, innovative and colorful events will be held at Haeundae, Dadaepo, and Gwangalli Beaches by organizations selected from the private participation program contest with the theme of ‘Busan Summer Sea’.

First, the ‘Haeundae Street Dance Festa’, a dance contest that will show the essence of the summer sea at Haeundae Beach, will be held from 4 pm on July 31st.

At Gwangalli Beach Meeting Plaza, events include the ‘Busan Zumbada’ on August 2nd, and the ‘Gwangalli Beach Salsa Dance Festival’ on August 3rd will be held to make Busan’s night hotter than ever before. Dance lectures are also held, and people of all ages can participate.

At Dadaepo Beach, starting with the ‘Handada Festival for the Disabled’ on August 4th, the Beach Folk Concert ‘Dadaepo Folk Festival’ on August 5th, and the ‘Open Sea Open Concert’ for all generations on August 6th are scheduled. A series of healing performances with musical melodies in the background of the sunset in Dadaepo will be held.

Busking performances under the theme ‘Sea Playlist’ are held throughout the city center of Busan during the festival period. By diversifying performance genres such as magic, Korean traditional music, musical performances, traditional performances, and classical music, it is planning to provide a unique attraction to citizens.

Detailed information about the festival can be found on the official website of the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee at www.bfo.or.kr.