Here’s What to Expect When the New E-mart Traders Opens in Yeonje-gu

While the opening of the new Yeonsan E-mart Traders in Yeonje-gu is not only exciting shoppers, it is also raising major concerns about adding more to the notoriously bad traffic situation already in the area.

Here are a couple of key questions answered before its opening.

When Will It Open?

The new Traders will temporarily open on February 8, though won’t be open to the public until the 15th.

With an area of 19,800 square meters, the building is built four stories below ground and two stories above.

Expect Traffic Hell

As the new Traders is built alongside the already congested Wolryun intersection, traffic is expected to get even worse.

Wolryun intersection connects Jaeseong-dong with Yeonsan-dong and Anjak-dong with Mangmi-dong.

The new location is built just 630 meters from Costco, which already deals with its own traffic problems.

Add in the seven apartment complexes nearby, traffic jams are a common site already, especially on the weekends.

E-Mart plans to do its best to alleviate the traffic concerns it announced.