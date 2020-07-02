Here’s What’s Happening at This Weekend’s Busan Food Film Festa

The 4th edition of the Busan Food Film Festa gets underway today through Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center.
What is BFFF?
Busan Food Film Festa invites visitors to enjoy watching films while trying out different food at the event venue, and/or watch movies about food and listen to food-related talks held by experts.
This year, under the theme of ‘Healing Food’, the event has been prepared to provide a time of social healing to the public who were forcibly isolated from society due to the new coronavirus.
The festival will prepare three program sections and hopes to connect with visitors with more in-depth stories about movies and food along with side events.
What’s On This Weekend
The opening film “Yakiniku Dragon” gets underway tonight a 7 p.m.
The movie guide ‘Cook! Talk!’ will be held before movie screenings, as well as the food program ‘Food Terrace’, which was a popular program last year about food will return, as well as various programs such as ‘Food Content Talk’.
In addition, the festival is hoping to make a linkage program for the vitality of food-related small businesses facing difficulties.
The popular ‘Food Truck Zone’, a pop-up store ‘Movie Food Zone’ with food from Busan’s hot restaurants, and the ‘Pot-luck Table’, an outdoor open-air event where you can eat food while watching a movie are all scheduled to be there.
Events run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sunday and the food truck zone runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Location
Busan Cinema Center
Costs
Food Terrace: 25,000 won
Food Salon: 15,000 won
Film Screening
Movie Ticket: 8,000 won
Food Story in Movie
Notebook from My Mother
Hana’s Miso Soup
Life is Fruity
Food Inside Movie Focus in Food
Perfect Sense
The Dinner
Yakiniku Dragon
BFFF Choice Movie Dining
The Attorney
Ave
Paulette
Open Air Screening (free admission)
Yakiniku Dragon
Sabrina
Additional events
Food therapy, food truck zone, food zone, local market, craft beer zone, food salon, and much more!