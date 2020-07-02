Lifestyle

Here’s What’s Happening at This Weekend’s Busan Food Film Festa

Haps Staff

The 4th edition of the Busan Food Film Festa gets underway today through Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center.

What is BFFF?

Busan Food Film Festa invites visitors to enjoy watching films while trying out different food at the event venue, and/or watch movies about food and listen to food-related talks held by experts.

This year, under the theme of ‘Healing Food’, the event has been prepared to provide a time of social healing to the public who were forcibly isolated from society due to the new coronavirus.

The festival will prepare three program sections and hopes to connect with visitors with more in-depth stories about movies and food along with side events.

What’s On This Weekend

The opening film “Yakiniku Dragon” gets underway tonight a 7 p.m.

The movie guide ‘Cook! Talk!’ will be held before movie screenings, as well as the food program ‘Food Terrace’, which was a popular program last year about food will return, as well as various programs such as ‘Food Content Talk’.

In addition, the festival is hoping to make a linkage program for the vitality of food-related small businesses facing difficulties.

The popular ‘Food Truck Zone’, a pop-up store ‘Movie Food Zone’ with food from Busan’s hot restaurants, and the ‘Pot-luck Table’, an outdoor open-air event where you can eat food while watching a movie are all scheduled to be there.

Events run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sunday and the food truck zone runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location

Busan Cinema Center

Costs

Food Terrace: 25,000 won

Food Salon: 15,000 won

Film Screening

Movie Ticket: 8,000 won

Food Story in Movie

Notebook from My Mother

Hana’s Miso Soup

Life is Fruity

Food Inside Movie Focus in Food

Perfect Sense

The Dinner

Yakiniku Dragon

BFFF Choice Movie Dining

The Attorney

Ave

Paulette

Open Air Screening (free admission)

Yakiniku Dragon

Sabrina

Additional events

Food therapy, food truck zone, food zone, local market, craft beer zone, food salon, and much more!

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Canada Day Talk With H. E. Michael Danagher, Canadian Ambassador to South Korea

Jeff Liebsch -
We took the opportunity to talk with Canadian Ambassador Michael Danager to ask his thoughts on Canada's relations with Busan, his toughest challenges so far, and how the relationship between Korean and Canada continues to grow.
Read more
Lifestyle

QR Code Access System to be Used at Millak Waterfront Park

Haps Staff -
As the warm weather heats up, the popular Millak Waterfront Park nighttime scene is going to get a major change as entrance to the park will be regulated on weekends and a QR code access system will be implemented.
Read more
Lifestyle

Korean Golf Courses Seeing “Reservation Wars” as More Golfers Hit the Local Links

Haps Staff -
As Korean amateur golfers aren't going overseas this year to enjoy the cheaper golf fares because of coronavirus, local golf courses are experiencing a boom in reservations.
Read more
Lifestyle

The Pick of the Bunch: Asian Casino Games

Haps Staff -
Asian casino games include some games that are not always seen in European and North American casinos. Learn about the best casino games in Asia now!
Read more
Lifestyle

Myeongji International New City and Ocean City to Open Kid’s Water Parks This Summer

Haps Staff -
Myeongji International New City and Myeongji Ocean City in Gangseo-gu will build water parks for kids this summer.
Read more
Lifestyle

Join the ECCK “European Network Night 2020” in Busan July 7th

Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting “European Network Night 2020” on July 7th at the Fairfield by Marriott Songdo Beach.
Read more

The Latest

Here’s What’s Happening at This Weekend’s Busan Food Film Festa

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The 4th edition of the Busan Food Film Festa gets underway today through Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Liquid Arts Network: International Student Feature This Saturday Night

Events Haps Staff -
The Liquid Arts Network is hosting an International Student Feature this Saturday night at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more

7월 3일, 2020 부산푸드필름페스타 개막!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 ‘치유의 음식’을 테마로 다양한 영화를 맛있는 음식과 함께 즐기는 새로운 융복합 축제인 2020 부산푸드필름페스타(Busan Food Film Festa, 이하 BFFF, 주최/주관: 부산푸드필름페스타 운영위원회, (재)영화의전당)가 오늘 7월 3일 영화의전당 야외극장에서 시작을 알린다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Johnny Rockets July Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

36 Suffering From Food Poisoning at a Children’s Daycare Center in Yeonje-gu

Busan News Haps Staff -
Food poisoning patients have been on a rise at a child care center in Busan.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
64 %
4.1kmh
100 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
25 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets July Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

America vs. Canada 4th of July/Canada Day Party at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For the fifth consecutive year, HQ Gwangan will be holding a drinking/eating battle between two nations that understand an awful lot about drinking/eating: 'Murica and Canada.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea