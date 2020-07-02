Here’s What’s Happening at This Weekend’s Busan Food Film Festa

The 4th edition of the Busan Food Film Festa gets underway today through Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center.

What is BFFF?

Busan Food Film Festa invites visitors to enjoy watching films while trying out different food at the event venue, and/or watch movies about food and listen to food-related talks held by experts.

This year, under the theme of ‘Healing Food’, the event has been prepared to provide a time of social healing to the public who were forcibly isolated from society due to the new coronavirus.

The festival will prepare three program sections and hopes to connect with visitors with more in-depth stories about movies and food along with side events.

What’s On This Weekend

The opening film “Yakiniku Dragon” gets underway tonight a 7 p.m.

The movie guide ‘Cook! Talk!’ will be held before movie screenings, as well as the food program ‘Food Terrace’, which was a popular program last year about food will return, as well as various programs such as ‘Food Content Talk’.

In addition, the festival is hoping to make a linkage program for the vitality of food-related small businesses facing difficulties.

The popular ‘Food Truck Zone’, a pop-up store ‘Movie Food Zone’ with food from Busan’s hot restaurants, and the ‘Pot-luck Table’, an outdoor open-air event where you can eat food while watching a movie are all scheduled to be there.

Events run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sunday and the food truck zone runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location

Busan Cinema Center

Costs

Food Terrace: 25,000 won

Food Salon: 15,000 won

Film Screening

Movie Ticket: 8,000 won

Food Story in Movie

Notebook from My Mother

Hana’s Miso Soup

Life is Fruity

Food Inside Movie Focus in Food

Perfect Sense

The Dinner

Yakiniku Dragon

BFFF Choice Movie Dining

The Attorney

Ave

Paulette

Open Air Screening (free admission)

Yakiniku Dragon

Sabrina

Additional events

Food therapy, food truck zone, food zone, local market, craft beer zone, food salon, and much more!