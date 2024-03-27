Here’s What’s Happening at This Weekend’s Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival

The Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival takes place this weekend at Daejeo Ecological Park in Gangseo-gu.
The 7th edition has a variety of events to look forward to along the 12-kilometer stretch of park.
Here is what you can expect at this year’s festival.
Festival Schedule
Friday
|Time
|Scheduled events
|2:40 pm – 3 pm
|Pungmulpae Jisinstepgi
|3 pm – 4 pm
|Cherry Blossom Road Walking event
|4 pm – 4:30 pm
|Preparation for pungmul parade and pre-opening ceremony performance
|4:30 pm – 5 pm
|Pre-opening ceremony performance — Hyewon School celebration performance
|5 pm – 5:30 pm
|Opening Ceremony
|5:30 pm – 6 pm
|After-dinner performance — Happy Ensemble
|6 pm – 8 pm
|Cherry Blossom Music Concert — Ryehwa, Cherry Girls, Jo Hyun-min, Park Gu-yoon
Saturday
|Time
|Scheduled events
|11 pm – 1 pm
|Gangseo Youth K-POP Dance Competition Preliminary Round — 15 teams
|1 pm – 2 pm
|Rehearsal — Gangseo-gu Residents’ Association Program Presentation
|2 pm – 2:40 pm
|Harmony performance
|2:40 pm – 4 pm
|Announcement of Gangseo-gu Residents’ Association Program
|4 pm – 5:30 pm
|Kim Kyung-ho’s Rock concert rehearsal and preparation for the National Youth Trot Song Festival
|5:30 pm – 7 pm
|National Youth Trot Song Festival — 10 teams
|7 pm – 8:30 pm
|Kyungho Kim Cherry Blossom Rock Concert
|Cultural experience events
|Cherry Blossom Embankment Road Light Show (Cherry Blossom Road opposite Daejeo Ecological Park P4)
Operates from March 29 – April 4, from 7 pm to 10 pm
Busking street performance 2 pm – 5 pm, Car-free street performance hall
Living Culture Association cultural performance from 2 pm – 4 pm, Cherry Blossom Road deck performance hall
Kite flying with the family from 10 am – 1 pm, Daejeo Ecological Park inline skating rink
Sunday
|Time
|Scheduled events
|12 pm – 1 pm
|Gangseo Youth K-POP Dance Competition Finals — 8 teams
|1 pm – 2 pm
|Cherry blossom cultural performance rehearsal with family
|2 pm – 4 pm
|Cherry blossom cultural performance with the family
|4 pm – 6:30 pm
|Gangseo Cherry Blossom Song Festival rehearsal and finals — 10 teams
|6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
|Cherry Blossom POWER Concert Rehearsal and Performance — Na Geon-pil, Ahn So-mi, Jiwon
|Cultural experience events
|Cherry Blossom Embankment Road Light Show (Cherry Blossom Road across from Daejeo Ecological Park P4)
Operates from March 29 – April 4, from 7 pm to 10 pm
Busking street performance from 11 am – 5 pm, Car-free street performance hall
Living Culture Association cultural performance from 2 pm – 4 pm, Cherry Blossom Road Deck Performance Hall