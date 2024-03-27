Here’s What’s Happening at This Weekend’s Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival

The Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival takes place this weekend at Daejeo Ecological Park in Gangseo-gu.

The 7th edition has a variety of events to look forward to along the 12-kilometer stretch of park.

Here is what you can expect at this year’s festival.

Festival Schedule

Friday

Time Scheduled events 2:40 pm – 3 pm Pungmulpae Jisinstepgi 3 pm – 4 pm Cherry Blossom Road Walking event 4 pm – 4:30 pm Preparation for pungmul parade and pre-opening ceremony performance 4:30 pm – 5 pm Pre-opening ceremony performance — Hyewon School celebration performance 5 pm – 5:30 pm Opening Ceremony 5:30 pm – 6 pm After-dinner performance — Happy Ensemble 6 pm – 8 pm Cherry Blossom Music Concert — Ryehwa, Cherry Girls, Jo Hyun-min, Park Gu-yoon

Saturday

Time Scheduled events 11 pm – 1 pm Gangseo Youth K-POP Dance Competition Preliminary Round — 15 teams 1 pm – 2 pm Rehearsal — Gangseo-gu Residents’ Association Program Presentation 2 pm – 2:40 pm Harmony performance 2:40 pm – 4 pm Announcement of Gangseo-gu Residents’ Association Program 4 pm – 5:30 pm Kim Kyung-ho’s Rock concert rehearsal and preparation for the National Youth Trot Song Festival 5:30 pm – 7 pm National Youth Trot Song Festival — 10 teams 7 pm – 8:30 pm Kyungho Kim Cherry Blossom Rock Concert Cultural experience events Cherry Blossom Embankment Road Light Show (Cherry Blossom Road opposite Daejeo Ecological Park P4)

Operates from March 29 – April 4, from 7 pm to 10 pm

Busking street performance 2 pm – 5 pm, Car-free street performance hall

Living Culture Association cultural performance from 2 pm – 4 pm, Cherry Blossom Road deck performance hall

Kite flying with the family from 10 am – 1 pm, Daejeo Ecological Park inline skating rink

Sunday