Here’s What’s Happening at This Weekend’s Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival

By Haps Staff

The Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival takes place this weekend at Daejeo Ecological Park in Gangseo-gu.

The 7th edition has a variety of events to look forward to along the 12-kilometer stretch of park.

Here is what you can expect at this year’s festival.

Festival Schedule

Friday
 
Time Scheduled events
2:40 pm – 3 pm Pungmulpae Jisinstepgi
3 pm – 4 pm Cherry Blossom Road Walking event
4 pm – 4:30 pm Preparation for pungmul parade and pre-opening ceremony performance
4:30 pm – 5 pm Pre-opening ceremony performance — Hyewon School celebration performance
5 pm – 5:30 pm Opening Ceremony
5:30 pm – 6 pm After-dinner performance — Happy Ensemble
6 pm – 8 pm Cherry Blossom Music Concert — Ryehwa, Cherry Girls, Jo Hyun-min, Park Gu-yoon
Saturday
 
Time Scheduled events
11 pm – 1 pm Gangseo Youth K-POP Dance Competition Preliminary Round — 15 teams
1 pm – 2 pm Rehearsal — Gangseo-gu Residents’ Association Program Presentation
2 pm – 2:40 pm Harmony performance
2:40 pm – 4 pm Announcement of Gangseo-gu Residents’ Association Program
4 pm – 5:30 pm Kim Kyung-ho’s Rock concert rehearsal and preparation for the National Youth Trot Song Festival
5:30 pm – 7 pm National Youth Trot Song Festival — 10 teams
7 pm – 8:30 pm Kyungho Kim Cherry Blossom Rock Concert
Cultural experience events Cherry Blossom Embankment Road Light Show (Cherry Blossom Road opposite Daejeo Ecological Park P4)
Operates from March 29 – April 4, from 7 pm to 10 pm
Busking street performance 2 pm – 5 pm, Car-free street performance hall
Living Culture Association cultural performance from 2 pm – 4 pm, Cherry Blossom Road deck performance hall
Kite flying with the family from 10 am – 1 pm, Daejeo Ecological Park inline skating rink
Sunday
 
Time Scheduled events
12 pm – 1 pm Gangseo Youth K-POP Dance Competition Finals — 8 teams
1 pm – 2 pm Cherry blossom cultural performance rehearsal with family
2 pm – 4 pm Cherry blossom cultural performance with the family
4 pm – 6:30 pm Gangseo Cherry Blossom Song Festival rehearsal and finals — 10 teams
6:30 pm – 8:30 pm Cherry Blossom POWER Concert Rehearsal and Performance — Na Geon-pil, Ahn So-mi, Jiwon
Cultural experience events Cherry Blossom Embankment Road Light Show (Cherry Blossom Road across from Daejeo Ecological Park P4)
Operates from March 29 – April 4, from 7 pm to 10 pm
Busking street performance from 11 am – 5 pm, Car-free street performance hall
Living Culture Association cultural performance from 2 pm – 4 pm, Cherry Blossom Road Deck Performance Hall
